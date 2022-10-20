ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after an incident along North Goodman Street near Keller Street in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a male in his 30s was found dead from “obvious trauma to the upper body” around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police did not provide any further details.

No suspects are in custody.

North Goodman Street will be closed for several hours between Bay Street and Clifford Avenue for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

.@News_8 is on-scene of a shooting on Goodman and Clifford… reports are this might be a homicide, although nothing concrete yet. Multiple agencies are on-scene. Stay with us for details pic.twitter.com/lE9Utg7t2h — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) October 21, 2022

