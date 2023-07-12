ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer and two others were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in the city.

According to police, the officer was on the way to the scene of a fatal shooting on Genesee Street around 4:00 p.m. when they were involved in a crash at the intersection of Ames Street and Wilder Street. Police said the patrol car had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

The officer and two people in one of the other vehicles involved in the crash were hospitalized with what police said were minor injuries.