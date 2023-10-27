ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A University of Rochester professor who went missing one week ago fell off a bridge into the Genesee River, according to Rochester police.

Heikki Rantakari, 44, was reported missing on October 21 after failing to show up for a Saturday class. Police initially said his last known location was on Exchange Street in the city one night earlier.

According to investigators, video evidence shows Rantakari falling off the pedestrian bridge on Bragdon Place and into the Genesee River early in the morning of October 21. Police said Friday there was no evidence of foul play.

The RPD scuba team has searched the river, but has not found Rantakari. Search efforts will continue.

Rantakari is an associate professor of economics and management at the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School. He was on partial leave this semester, also serving as a visiting professor of applied economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.