ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men stabbed each other in a fight on South Avenue in Rochester Thursday evening, police say.

According to investigators, a 59-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, both unhoused, confronted each other shortly after 8:00 p.m. Each was hospitalized with at least one stab wound to their upper bodies.

Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.