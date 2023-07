ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s was hospitalized Friday, after police said he was shot while sitting in his car.

According to Rochester police, the man showed up at Strong Memorial Hospital around 1:15 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. They said his injuries were likely not life-threatening.

Investigators determined the man was sitting in his car on Jefferson Avenue when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.