ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old city resident was killed after an overnight shooting on Lawrence Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers heard shots fired coming from East Avenue while patrolling the East End bar district Saturday at around 1 a.m.

Officers said the victim had been shot in his upper body and was pronounced deceased at the scene while trying to get the scene under control as many witnesses were in the area.

Authorities identified the man as 24-year-old Yasier Clark of Rochester.

“The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification,” an officer at the scene said. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and another unknown suspect may have engaged in some type of argument right before the shots were fired.”

Locals around the neighborhood said they are not surprised to see this kind of violent crime boil out onto the block, but urge everyone who works in the area to stand up against it.

“It would be definitely imperative if the movement was made swift and quickly to bring back what needs to be brought back so it can be increased in popularity in a safe way,” said East Ave. resident Roslyn Phillips.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with further information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157.