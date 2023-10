ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police took another ‘ghost gun’ off city streets overnight.

Officers were watching a man with a gun on Jefferson Avenue through blue light cameras in the area. Police say they eventually found the man with the loaded gun in his pocket.

Curtis Griffin Jr., 33, faces weapons charges for possessing an illegal gun. They are calling it a ‘Ghost gun” because it can’t be easily traced.

Police say Griffin was previously convicted of assault in 2013.