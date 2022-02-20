ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a shooting that occurred Sunday just before noon on Lake Avenue at the Twin Beeches Apartments.

Upon arrival the RPD located a 19 year-old Rochester resident who was suffering from at least one gun shot. He was taken to Strong Hospital and was in guarded condition.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that an unknown male had fired a number or rounds which struck the victim and a uninvolved vehicle that was driving on Lake Avenue at the time of the incident.

The person operating the vehicle was luckily not injured.

Additionally, a near by residence was stuck by no one inside was injured.

The Patrol Section is currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.