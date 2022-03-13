ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two men were shot overnight Saturday on Bay Street near Bock Street in Rochester.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot at least once in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

As officers were on scene they learned of a second shooting victim and say he’s a 48-year-old man. A private vehicle took the second shooting victim to Strong Memorial Hospital before officers arrived to the scene.

The RPD says the second victim was shot at least once in his upper body and his injuries are not life-threatening.

“There are no suspects in custody,” the RPD said. “This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.”