ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are currently investigating a burglary at the old Hawkeye Plant on the corner of St. Paul and Avenue E.

Police said due to the size of the building and dangers involved with that vacant structure, it is taking a significant number of first responders to safely work their way through the preliminary investigation.

Giant RPD presence on Ave. E and St. Paul — 20 or so cars— no lights are flashing but it appears most of the police are inside this building. When we have official details we will let you know pic.twitter.com/LzhQcu2yBF — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 15, 2023

Officers are expected to be there for several more hours and police are expected to give an update with more information later tonight.