ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer is on administrative assignment following an incident with a Monroe Ambulance employee, officials announced Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 11 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rochester police chief David Smith was notified of the incident and said he immediately directed an internal investigation. Specific details have yet to be released regarding the incident.

