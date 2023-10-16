ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A toddler was hospitalized Monday, after a car was stolen with him inside in the City of Rochester.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman left her two-year-old child in a car on Dewey Avenue while she went inside a store. She told police the car was then stolen.

A bystander called 911 moments later to report finding a toddler walking alone on Electric Avenue. That person stayed with the child until officers arrived.

The child was taken to Rochester General Hospital to be treated for what police said was a non-life threatening injury to his upper body.

No one was arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.