RPD arrests two in connection to shooting, attempted robbery on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say two people were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting and attempted robbery on the city’s northeast side.

Police say a 64-year-old Rochester man was shot in an attempted robbery on Joseph Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a short time after the shooting, investigators identified and located two suspects. They say the handgun used to shoot the victim was recovered.

As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Robert Daniel Colon and 23-year-old Jose Flores-Ortiz were charged with second degree assault, first degree attempted robbery, second and third degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree — due to the handgun being reported stolen from Glenville, New York.

Police say Colon is on parole for a first degree burglary conviction in which a firearm was used.

Police say Flores-Ortiz is on parole for a first degree burglary conviction in which a firearm was used.

Colon was arraigned Wednesday morning in Rochester City Court and remains in custody. Flores-Ortiz is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

