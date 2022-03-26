ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a robbery that happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to officials, officers responded to Monroe Avenue for a report of a man stealing hair care products. The man left on foot before police arrived.

Officers found the man in the area after getting a description. The man actively resisted arrested but was taken into custody near South Goodman Street. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital for injuries he sustained while fleeing.

The man, 25, was currently on parole for robbery. The stolen items have been recovered.

He was charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.