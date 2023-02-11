ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced Saturday an arrest made in connection to the January fire on Hancock St., where 78-year-old Christine Cannon died in the fire.

The RPD says following their investigation to determine the cause of the fire, they learned one of the residents in a lower-level apartment within the building became involved in a domestic-related dispute with a 39-year-old Rochester resident Leshawn Jason Scott.

Leshawn Scott has been charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the second degree and was arraigned in Rochester City Court Saturday morning at around 9:30 a.m., according to the RPD.

Scott did not live in the building, according to the RPD, and add that during their domestic dispute, it is alleged that Scott physically assaulted a female victim, and later intentionally started a fire in the kitchen area of her apartment and left the building.

The RPD adds that the fire quickly spread throughout the structure, trapping 78-year-old Christine Cannon on the third floor, later resulting in Cannon’s death.

Once Scott was identified by the RPD as the suspect on February 10, they took him into custody in the 1000 block of Monroe Ave.

The RPD adds that additional charges against Scott may be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury that are related to the inital domestic incident, injuries to the Rochester firefighter, injuries to other two residents of 27 Hancock St. and failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements.

According to RPD, Scott has been non-compliant with registry requirements since January 2021 and has failed to provide an updated address and photograph to law enforcement.

They add that Scott is a twice-convicted felon and a level three sex offender, and his inclusion in the sex offender registry is a result of a guilty plea to Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree — Forcible Compulsion, in December 2004, where for that conviction he was sentenced to six years in prison.