Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 4:00 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office will speak today at the Public Safety Building regarding an arrest in the murder of a one-year-old boy that occurred earlier this week.

Police have yet to provide any information about the alleged murder, including exactly where and when it happened. We are expecting those details when investigators speak at 4:00 p.m.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.