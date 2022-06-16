ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Eight students from Jerbel Bowens’ AP Music Theory class at Rochester’s School of the Arts are among the winners of Rochester Colonial’s 75th Anniversary Jingle Contest.

Leaders from Rochester Colonial visited the school Monday to congratulate the winners of the contest’s “16 and Older Community Member” category.

Officials from Rochester Colonial held the contest to invite local musicians and community members to show creativity through recording their own versions of the company’s jingle.

The contest winners will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to be featured in radio spots and Rochester Colonial ads.

Company officials say the jingle debuted about 20 years ago and has run tens of thousands of times in local ads. They say the tune has been updated over the years, including a “major modernization” in 2018. The full version of the song is about a minute long and contains verses.

Rochester Colonial employs more than 100 people and occupies nearly 300,000 square feet of showroom, warehouse, manufacturing, and office facilities in the greater Rochester area.