ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new campaign announced by the City of Rochester on Friday is gaining attention.

Especially, after a flyer was posted on the city’s social media page on Tuesday.

The flyer says, “Be the Change, Keep the Change,” showing an illustration of what appears to be a panhandling situation. The text below reads, “donate directly to nonprofits providing services to Rochester’s homeless.”

The flyer sparked mixed feedback from residents and councilmembers, with over 70 quote tweets.

One quote tweet from councilmember Mary Lupien read, “Cruel. How are nonprofits supposed to handle this alone? We were supposed to be giving panhandlers jobs. I know City Council authorized that money what’s happening with the program?”

Lupien did not immediately respond to a request for an interview, following her quote tweet.

Context: What is Keep the Change?

On Friday, city officials went in-depth on what they call a multi-faceted approach to tackle issues of homelessness and opioid usage in the community. Part of that, includes the new campaign, Keep the Change.

The description on the city’s website says, “discourage panhandling and help Rochester’s homeless population get linked to food, shelter, and health care by keeping your change – and donating instead to street outreach teams that provide direct services to those on our streets.”

A spokesperson told News 8 on Tuesday, the campaign is all about supporting those resources, while at the same time, supporting businesses who have cited concerns due to panhandlers, safety and even instances of heckling.

According to the city’s website, Keep the Change partners with 6 nonprofits in the community. Those involved said the goal is to work with Rochester Police for a boots-on-ground outreach effort.

RPD Chief David Smith said on Friday they were able to reach 50 people alone, in it’s first day.

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services is one of the organizations partnering.

“We’re physically going out on the street twice a week, to meet people where they are,” said Tracy Kroft, Chief Development Officer. “And just offer help, ‘What services do you need? Do you need housing, do you want housing?” she said.

Kroft explained the importance of gently showing up again and again for some, especially those who say they’re not ready for help or refuse it. Kroft says they can provide mental health services, shelter or counseling in one day.

Nick Coulter is also part of the street team, with his organization Person Centered Housing Options. Coulter says unfortunately, many residents are on the brink of homelessness right now, especially after the pandemic hit.

“Our shelters are full, We have a lot of folks on the brink of eviction,” he said. “When people end up on the streets, we also see how they are in many ways just trying to survive.”

When it comes to panhandling, a spokesperson for the city said businesses like Elab Smokers Boutique and Aaron’s Alley on Monroe Ave are frustrated.

Employee with Aaron’s Alley told News 8 over the phone there’s a lot of concern for safety, especially in instances where there is heckling or money is being used for drugs.

City Councilmember Stanley Martin said the topic should be addressed in a different way, rather than the flyer circulating online. Martin said she does not agree with the current messaging.

“It almost criminalizes people who are giving their change, because they don’t know any other solutions,” she said. “And just imagine what it feels like to be standing outside even asking for money, you know, so many systemic failures have to happen to get to that point,” said Martin.

The city responded to recent attention with the following statement:

“We recognize that there are people in need in our community, and that many of us feel a deep sense of responsibility for others.

We also recognize the impact that coordinated and aggressive panhandling has on residents, visitors and businesses in Rochester.

The “Keep the Change” pilot program is one of many efforts the City is exploring to address long-term issues. It is our intention to continue to support those doing street outreach, while also encouraging people to consider donating to longer-term solutions to help those in need.“

City officials said there is no timeline for the pilot, at this time.