ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local LGBTQ+ activist Michael Gamilla died on Thursday following a battle with leukemia.

According to a bio on Trillium Health’s website, Gamilla was known for his passion for arts, culture, and activeness in the LGBTQ+ community.

Gamilla worked with ImageOut, Rochester’s LGBT Film Festival for almost 20 years as a volunteer and Program Director.

Known for being part of a “vibrant international arts and culture community,” Gamilla was invited to serve on LGBTQ+ juries for film festivals internationally — including in Berlin, Cardiff, Toronto, and more.

Gamilla had a benefit hosted in his honor back in November of 2021, which featured a screening of the documentary “Workhorse Queen.”