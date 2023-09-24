ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester resident and community member Rosa Wims died Saturday at 100 years old, sources confirmed to News 8.

Back in 2019, News 8 had the chance to sit down with Wims in an exclusive interview. During that interview, she told her journey of becoming Rochester’s first African-American nurse.

“I realized if I got in there I could help, even if I got in there to pass the water, I’d be in there,” Wims said during the interview.

When Wims turned 100 back in December of 2022, Mayor Malik Evans presented her with a Proclamation to celebrate.

In efforts to help the Rochester community, Wims founded the Rosa Wims Family Wellness Center — which every year, provides Thanksgiving meals to the community. Some years, reaching more than 400 people.