ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the summer activities continue, organizations in Rochester are making sure kids have access to nutritious meals.

The City of Rochester, alongside the Rochester City School District and Foodlink, are collaborating with partners to promote their annual “Summer Meals” program.

The program launched earlier this month. Organizers say the Rochester Summer Meals program fills an important gap in providing children and teens with access to free and healthy breakfasts and lunches at locations throughout the city.

Venues such as schools, churches, R-Centers, and other community-based sites are being utilized to be an access point to a free meal. Organizers say even if a child is not participating in any programs, there are scheduled times where free meals will be accessible.

In 2022, the Summer Meals program served nearly 290,000 meals, with an average daily participation rate of more than 5,400 children.

Parents interested in learning more can call 211 or click here to find meals in their neighborhood.

The program is set to run through August 25, with meals offered Monday through Friday.