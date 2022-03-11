ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Yacht club is beginning their competitive high school sailing program for the year.

The program works to promote seamanship and sportsmanship while encouraging competition at local and national levels by combing student talent from high schools across our region.

This year’s season will kick off on Monday.

“All the kids will be here on Wednesday and they have league night where everyone races against each other, all the different schools and then every weekend, we have different regattas where we race against kids from Buffalo, Jamestown and then we also compete against kids in Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey and then obviously New York City.” Junior Sailing Director, Liam Faudree said.

The first regatta is Saturday 19 at the Rochester Yacht Club.