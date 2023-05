ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to retain employees, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a one time bonus to most full-time and part-time workers.

The $4 million needed to fund the bonuses comes from the existing city budget, the mayor says.

Beginning in June, 1,500 full time employees will receive an extra $2,000 in their paychecks. A $1,000 payment will go to some 600 part time workers.