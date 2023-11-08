ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was sentenced to spend more than 10 years in prison after officials say she threatened to shoot a man on Facebook Live.

Prosecutors say on June 7, 2021, Gabygayl Cruz was streaming on the platform when she made that threat, saying at the end of the video to quote, “tune in” five minutes later. The 22-year-old then went to an area of Rochester where she knew that person spent time.

In a second live video,11 gunshots could be heard, followed by the sounds of Cruz running and giggling.

And in a third video, Cruz recounted the earlier shooting and continued making threats toward others.

She was arrested the following day with the same weapon seen in her live videos.

Cruz was convicted of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce and possessing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. She was sentenced to spend 130 months in prison.