ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s officially spring and city leaders are asking you to roll up your sleeves!

This is all part of their annual Clean Sweep.

Project organizers say it’s a way for the community to come together and pick up the mess left behind after a long winter.

Local folks have been coming out to participate for nearly thirty years, and everyone is encouraged to join.

City Officials add the event wouldn’t be possible without the help of the people.

“People aren’t really tied to doing one particular thing. They’re tied to doing whatever needs to be done in order to get the job done that’s going to beautify our city,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. “The people. It’s the people that are going to make our city successful and clean sweep is just an example of that.”

The event begins on Saturday, April 29 with a free Red Wings game and lunch to follow.

Anyone interested in registering for the Clean Sweep can click the link here.