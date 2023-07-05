ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An EPA vessel was out on Lake Ontario Wednesday, collecting various pieces of data. Two members of the ship’s crew are members of our community.

Tara Spitzer-List with the Virtual Academy of Rochester and Tucker Ruderman with the World of Inquiry School No. 58 are among the 15 educators on the vessel, learning from scientists as a part of the 2023 Great Lakes Shipboard Science Workshop.

Spitzer-List called it a great opportunity to pass on knowledge to the kids.

“So many of our students live right here and might know Charlotte Beach but don’t understand the importance of it or how they are connected to the other lakes, so I think it’s a good connection to a lot of classes that they teach, environmental science or living environment,” she said.

Spitzer-List said it was also a great opportunity to connect with other teachers from across the state with similar interests.