ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students from several Rochester schools came together Friday afternoon for a little jam session.

They were all playing ukuleles —the small stringed instruments connected most popularly to Hawaiian culture and music. It’s all in part of celebrating ukulele day, which organizers school music teachers we spoke to say has become a bit of a tradition.

“A couple of our schools started ukulele programs about ten years ago, so we decided to try and get together to play and get our kids doing some things outside of the school building,” said music teacher Rachel Dobbs. “It’s a good way to build community through music.”

In total around 110 students participated.