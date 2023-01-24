ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless.

District leaders say after Kalena Guadalupe was made aware of the need for blankets for the homeless population, she approached her principal and said that she wanted to collect blanket donations at school.

She then would donate those blankets to the Open Door Mission so that the homeless who use their services could benefit and have a warm blanket for the winter.

“They will be super cold and they have nothing to wear for them to be warm,” Guadalupe said, “so I thought of these blankets and then I thought of the idea.”

RSCD tells us that Guadalupe’s mother and the school principal —Dr. Eva Thomas— will be donating 36 blankets to Open Door Mission on Plymouth Avenue.