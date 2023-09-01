ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced the last day of operation for its spray parks will be September 10.

This date, according to the city, due to the forecasted high temperatures that are set for early next week.

Spray parks are open at R-Centers throughout the city from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week:

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

There are also options for spray parks for children 6 and under at the following locations:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St.

Fourth and Peck Park, Fourth and Peck Street

Troup Street Park and Playground, Troup Street

More information on the City’s spray parks is available here.