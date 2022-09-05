ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male in his 20s is dead after being shot and killed inside a corner store near Joesph Avenue just after midnight on Labor Day.

Authorities say officers were led to the 600 block of Joseph Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the location, they found the victim inside an unnamed corner store.

Officials say the man was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead on the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is currently working to determine what led up to this shooting. Anyone with further details is asked to call 911.

Labor day weekend was marred by violence. On Saturday, 27-year-old Raymond Walls was found lying on the pavement of Lyell Avenue after being fatally shot.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.