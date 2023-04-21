ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District announced a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Friday morning.

The project —founded by Parton in 1995— promotes early childhood literacy. Through the partnership, young learners five or under can get one free book each month to develop a relationship with reading early in life.

Organizers say they expect this partnership to help out thousands of kids across Rochester. Parents who want to enroll their kids can click here.