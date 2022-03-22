ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new salon opening in Rochester is looking to train cosmetologists about human trafficking awareness.

Miss Julie’s School of Beauty is a nonprofit cosmetology school that will provide vocational training to survivors of human trafficking.

Owner Julie Chapus said there is nothing like this program in the U.S. and the need for it is huge. New York has the fourth highest rate of human trafficking in the country.

On Monday, March 28, the salon is hosting a training session for cosmetologists and spas about how traffickers use the industry and the importance of providing survivors with this opportunity.

The training is from 7 to 8:15 p.m. and will feature Dr. Celia McIntosh, the President of Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

You can register for the free event by clicking here.