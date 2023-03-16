ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With opening day for the Rochester Red Wings 2023 season just weeks away, Innovative Field is announcing a change in their bag policy for all events.
The policy is as stated:
- Patrons without bags shall access a designated expedited entry line.
- Permitted bags must be transparent and not exceed dimensions of 16” x 16” x 8”.
- Purses/clutch bags must not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size.
- The following bags are prohibited: backpacks, briefcases, non-transparent or oversized fanny packs, luggage, computer bags/cases, camera bags, and binocular bags.
- Exceptions apply to medical bags and diaper bags, subject to prior approval from Red Wings management.
- All bags are subject to security inspection upon entry and at any time within the stadium premises.
- Security reserves the right to deny entry to patrons with non-compliant bags or those who refuse inspection.
- On-site storage facilities at Innovative Field are unavailable.
- Patrons are advised to bring bags that facilitate easy inspection and remove bulky items, such as jackets and blankets, from bags during the inspection process.
- Bag policies are aimed to ensure the safety and security of all fans.
Those with season tickets for the 2023 Red Wings season will receive a 16″ x 16″ x 8″ clear bag as a gift when they pick up their season seats.
The home opener for the Red Wings 2023 season is on March 31 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. All single-game tickets for all home games are on sale here.
