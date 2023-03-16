ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With opening day for the Rochester Red Wings 2023 season just weeks away, Innovative Field is announcing a change in their bag policy for all events.

The policy is as stated:

Patrons without bags shall access a designated expedited entry line.

Permitted bags must be transparent and not exceed dimensions of 16” x 16” x 8”.

Purses/clutch bags must not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size.

The following bags are prohibited: backpacks, briefcases, non-transparent or oversized fanny packs, luggage, computer bags/cases, camera bags, and binocular bags.

Exceptions apply to medical bags and diaper bags, subject to prior approval from Red Wings management.

All bags are subject to security inspection upon entry and at any time within the stadium premises.

Security reserves the right to deny entry to patrons with non-compliant bags or those who refuse inspection.

On-site storage facilities at Innovative Field are unavailable.

Patrons are advised to bring bags that facilitate easy inspection and remove bulky items, such as jackets and blankets, from bags during the inspection process.

Bag policies are aimed to ensure the safety and security of all fans.

(Photo courtesy of Rochester Red Wings)

Those with season tickets for the 2023 Red Wings season will receive a 16″ x 16″ x 8″ clear bag as a gift when they pick up their season seats.

The home opener for the Red Wings 2023 season is on March 31 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. All single-game tickets for all home games are on sale here.