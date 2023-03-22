ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Leaders are hoping to keep kids in the area busy during school breaks this spring and summer.

Rec Centers will be open longer throughout the day, offering a number of interactive programs. The City’s libraries will also be open during their regular hours, offering a variety of programs. Click here for more information.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says the idea is to keep kids from getting into trouble.

“I want them coming home after a productive day,” Evans said. “We know that if these young people are involved in positive activities, they don’t have time to get in trouble.”

In addition to these programs, Evans also says he wants to help get kids jobs this summer. He called on local businesses to help him accomplish this goal.

The Youth Peace Summit is also expected to take place this Saturday at Monroe Community College. It’s open to the public, and free.