ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has been named one of the most clumsiest cities in the United States in a ranking by Asurion.

Asurion, an IT company, looked at phone breakage claims and device repairs from tech repair stores, researched cities that have the most personal injury lawyers and orthopedic surgeons per capita, and looked at Google trends data — specifically, searches related to injuries and damaged devices.

After research and gathering data, Rochester came in second in the 10 clumsiest cities — with New Orleans ranking first and Raleigh, North Carolina coming in third. Incidentally, according to Asurion, Rochester jumped 10 spots from its place last year.

Below is the full top 10 list in its entirety:

New Orleans, LA Rochester, NY Raleigh, NC Atlanta, GA Fresno, CA Birmingham, AL Richmond, VA Jacksonville, FL Hartford, CT Louisville, KY

On the opposite end, Asurion also ranked the 10 most graceful cities in the country:

Seattle, WA Providence, RI New York, NY Boston, MA San Francisco, CA Los Angeles, CA Minneapolis, MN Chicago, IL Miami, FL Tucson, AZ

For those wondering why some cities are clumsier than others, Asurion says that some possible explanations could be the fact that these cities have a higher percentage of minors, most of them are in the most humid parts of the nation which could lead to clammy hands dropping their phones, and higher chances of rain.

A full look at the company’s list can be found on Asurion’s website.