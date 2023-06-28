ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Rainbow Union —one of the city’s oldest resources for the LGBTQ+ community— hosted its grand re-opening Wednesday night.

It included the unveiling of the group’s new community center and lilac library.

Organizers say they hope it will help open up safe spaces in the city for folks within the LGBTQ+ community.

It comes on the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which were a series of protests in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City.

“I’m always hopeful when I see all of our community come together for events like this,” said Andrew Moran with the Rochester Rainbow Union. “The fight that we’re fighting isn’t a new fight. It’s something that we have continually been fighting for our rights, and we’re gonna continue to still fight, but we’re seasoned veterans at this point. We are gonna continue fighting for the rights of all of our LGBTQ community, including our queer and trans people of color, Black and brown siblings of our community.”

The Rainbow Union was formerly known as the Out Alliance, but was forced to shut its doors at the beginning of the pandemic.