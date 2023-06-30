ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you had an overdue book from the Rochester Public Library, you will not have to pay daily fines anymore.

The library announced that all daily fines for children and adults will be eliminated for any library-owned books and materials. All fines will be canceled starting Saturday.

Library patrons are still encouraged to bring back borrowed items and check out something new from any of the library branches.

“Library staff are excited to welcome you back to the library, a judgment-free, fine-free place with something for everyone,” said Jennifer Smathers, associate director of the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County. “With the mayor’s support, RPL is absorbing anticipated fine revenue loss to further enable a prosperity mindset for our families and the city by eliminating barriers to literacy, technology, and other resources.”

Patrons will still have to pay for replacement costs on long-overdue items, processing fees, bills for damaged or missing parts, and printing and copying fees.