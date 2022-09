ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Wednesday in Rochester.

Jenelle Hough, 13, is described as 5’5″ and around 110 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown roots. A family member tells News 8 she was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a foster home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.