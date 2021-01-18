                                                 
January 24 2021 06:40 pm

Rochester police: Missing 12-year-old found safe

Rochester

(Photo provided by Rochester Police Department)

UPDATE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department tweeted Monday evening that Jah’lyiah Evans has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing child.

Police say 12-year-old Jah’lyiah Evans was last seen leaving her home on the city’s northeast side around 2 a.m. Monday.

She is described as 5’1″, 120-130 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

