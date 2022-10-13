ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male believed to have information about a North Clinton Avenue shootout that left a 3-year-old boy named Marlo Joseph in critical condition last month.

Authorities say the male in question may have information regarding the shooting.

Members of the Rochester Police Department were called to the area of N. Clinton Avenue in the Clifford Avenue area around 6 p.m. on September 28 for the report of a shootout.

Investigators at the scene located a toddler, who they say was struck in the crossfire between the two shooters while sitting in a car seat inside a parked vehicle near the location.

Nearly two weeks after being shot, Joseph is up and walking after successful surgery.

Two suspects, including a teenager, were later arrested on assault charges and remain in jail. In the days that followed their arrest, 12-hour work days were mandated for police officers working in the North Clinton Avenue sector. That mandate has since been concluded.

“I can spend money on police. We can coordinate with our partners, but all of that is not going to change hearts and minds of individuals who have such anger in their heart that they think that it’s okay to shoot in broad daylight with police officers on patrol streets over,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said during a press conference in September. “At some point, we have to say ‘when are people going to be held accountable for those types of things.’”

Anyone with additional information about the shooting on North Clinton Avenue involving Joseph is asked to call (585) 428-8307 or email rpdtipline@cityofrochester.gov.

Male pictured

