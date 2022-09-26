ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for family members of a man who was homeless when he was killed in the city Wednesday.

Carlos Roman-Morales, 40, was fatally shot on Weaver Street September 21. Investigators said he was shot while walking down the street around 10:30 p.m.

According to a police statement released Monday, Roman-Morales was “well known and well-liked in the neighborhood for helping with odd jobs,” but investigators have not been able to find or get into contact with any of his family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.