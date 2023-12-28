ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for suspects who evaded officers after a reported gunpoint robbery on Genesee Street.

Police were called to the area around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, where a 52-year-old woman told them two men approached from behind, pointed what looked like a gun, and demanded her belongings.

Investigators said some of the woman’s belongings were found nearby, on the Genesee River Trail. No one was arrested and the woman was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.