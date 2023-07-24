ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is ramping up patrols on Jefferson Avenue after a violent weekend in the City of Rochester. Jefferson Avenue in particular endured three shootings, one of them resulting in the tragic loss of a 15-year-old. Rochester police have implemented a command unit on Jefferson Avenue in hopes of further decreasing the violence in the area because while gun violence numbers are down, we’re still seeing horrific incidents play out.

Rochester remains under a state of emergency for gun violence as the order was extended last week. So far this year, there have been 150 shooting victims in the city while last year there were 351 shooting victims total. Lieutenant Greg Bello with RPD says although shootings are down from last year, violence is still a major problem for some neighborhoods in Rochester.

“It’s tough because if you look at our year-to-date shooting stats, our shootings and our murders, our shootings are significantly down from last year. But at the same time when you have a weekend like we just had where we had three different people murdered in what appear to be unrelated incidents based on Friday night alone. It’s hard to go out and taut our stats as being lower when you have things like that, that are occurring.”

The Rochester Police Department has begun to implement their command unit on Jefferson Avenue, helping to keep more officers on location while giving them the tools to patrol. They’ve assigned numerous officers to the location throughout the week, as well as patrols to surrounding streets.

In addition to the violence on Jefferson Avenue, there was a shooting on Lyell Avenue with a victim having life-threatening injuries. Miriam Ojeda works at the Holy Apostles Church on that street and she says she doesn’t feel like violence in the city has decreased much which makes her feel uneasy. She says at the church they try to get everyone out by 8 p.m. just to ensure safety.