ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Two women are dead and a third hospitalized after a shooting on Costar Street in Rochester.

Officers were called to the scene around 7:20 p.m. Monday. A portion of Costar Street remains closed for the investigation

Police at the scene have not shared any information about a suspect, but they say they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

@News_8 is on-scene of a heavy police presence on Costar Street in the city. No confirmed details from RPD yet pic.twitter.com/OyRwueNzAa — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) November 15, 2022

