ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Every Rochester police officer who’s been on the payroll since March 2020 to March 2022 will get $4,000, along with a wage increase.

The measure was passed by Rochester City Council Tuesday, in a six to three vote.

The money is part of an arbitration agreement between the city and the Rochester Police Locust Club —the union representing RPD officers.

With negotiations at an impasse, RPD salaries and wage rates were not included in the 2022-23 budget passed by the city last June. The arbitration award issued in January includes wage increases and the $4,000 payments, and adds Juneteenth to the list of the department’s recognized holidays.

The legislation passed Tuesday amends the budget to account for the new RPD funding. According to the proposal submitted to council by Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, it will give the RPD more flexibility in assigning, transferring, and recruiting personnel.

City Councilors Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin and Kim Smith voted against the legislation.