ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury is set to hear opening statements in the trial of the man charged with the attempted murder of Rochester police officer Denny Wright, Friday.

According to prosecutors, Keith Williams stabbed Wright in the face and lower body on October of 2019. As a result, Wright lost his eyesight.

The former officer, who spent a total of 23 years with the Rochester Police Department, will testify Friday. The prosecuting team is also expected to to play the body cam footage which shows the interaction Officer Wright had with Williams during the October 4, 2019 incident on Peck Street.

Wright underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

Williams is been charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer. He rejected a plea deal, which included a 25-year sentence.

If convicted, the local man could face a maximum penalty of 40 years of life in prison.

The defense has argued he suffers from mental illness, but was deemed fit to stand in court.

“We have never denied that Keith Williams has a mental Illness,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. But it’s our position that the mental illness does not excuse his conduct in what he did to Officer Wright. I think that’s what this trial is going to come down to whether or not he knew what he did to officer Wright in that home.”

In an interview with News 8’s Adam Chodak, Officer Wright spoke about the challenges of overcoming the injuries and what’s next for himself and his family.

“I’ve been doing exceptional considering the circumstance that I’m currently in, it’s a big learning curve to all-of-the-sudden-loss of eyesight, but it is a doable situation and I’m moving forward and learning every day,” Wright said.

The trial began with the official jury selection on Tuesday.

