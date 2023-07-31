ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced Monday afternoon they are moving one of their Mobile Command Posts to Scio Street. This unit moved to Scio from their older post in the Genesee Section after an uptick in violence in that area.

The unit is posted at the site of a tragic shooting earlier this month, where 40-year-old Sayyos Rios was shot on his porch, and later died at the hospital. That in part inspired this move of the command here. Police said there have also been a number of shootings around this area and a serious problem with drugs.

The community — according to police — wants law enforcement here. The unit will allow RPD to have a presence, do foot patrols, and gather intelligence —- on what they say is an area with a high concentration of known offenders.

Those folks will be getting visits from police on the regular, and RPD is looking at this as a proactive way to curb violence. Chief David Smith says this is his style of policing: preventative in nature.

There will also be outreach offering those offenders help, a chance to turn their lives around. Police saying the community here is sick of the violence and drugs on the streets and want police to step in. Smith said part of their realignment this year included a violence prevention section for things of this nature.

“This is all a part of our comprehensive violence prevention plan that we’ve enacted this summer. So this is by no means a zero-tolerance program. As I’ve said many times that era of policing is over. Certainly not going to happen on my watch. So we’re going to be here trying to know the residents. Captain Lucyshyn wrote the plan for this he’s already identified the problems in the area.”

RPD Chief Smith says they are moving their mobile command unit to the Scio Street / Union Street area – this after recent violence and talks with neighbors here. This allows RPD to have an increased presence in the area including walking patrols and posts. pic.twitter.com/4Ht2tL2dW5 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) July 31, 2023

Captain Lucyshyn chimed in saying, “The feedback from the neighbors has been overwhelmingly positive. The neighbors want something done about the gunfire, they want something done about the open-air drug dealing and they are very supportive of our efforts.”

This is one of two mobile units across the city. Also on the ground here with RPD will be the State Police, the Sheriff’s Office, and members of parole. There is no timeline set for RPD’s presence on Scio Street.