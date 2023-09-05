ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another ‘ghost gun’ was taken off Rochester streets this week.

“Ghost gun” found on Costar Street (via RPD)

Ghost guns refer to firearms that are often homemade and lack a serial number, which means they can’t be traced.

According to Rochester police, Jose Martinez was found asleep in his car on Costar Street Monday with what appeared to be a gun.

The 20-year-old was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Officers say they recovered a loaded ghost gun. Martinez is being held at the Monroe County Jail.