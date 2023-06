UPDATE

The alert was canceled late Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult Friday night.

Police said Jazmine Hernandez, 26, was last seen around noon Friday on Campbell Park in Rochester. She was driving a black 2021 Honda Civic with New York registration LBF-4605.

Hernandez may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.