Rochester police investigating fatal hit-and-run on North Winton Rd.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run on North Winton Road Tuesday.

Officials say there was a minor two-car crash near North Winton Road on February 6 around 2:20 a.m.

Authorities say after the crash, 36-year-old Richard Massey, who knew one of the drivers, pulled over on the side of the road and was struck by one of the cars involved in the initial incident.

The driver fled the scene after striking the victim, according to police. Throughout the next two days, investigators identified and impounded the vehicle that fatally struck Massey.

Authorities say they are still in the process of determining whether striking Massey was an intentional act. The registered owner of the car has not fully cooperated with officers, according to police.

Officials say there is an abundance of physical and video evidence that is still being collected.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anybody with additional information, specifically a witness operating a dark-colored SUV travelling northbound on North Winton Road at the time of the crash to call 911.

